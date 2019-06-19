SEIZER, Evelyn M. Age 93, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at . Evelyn was born September 1, 1925 in Dayton to the late Paul J. & Alpha B. (Lowrey) Faulkner. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard, in 2008; great grandson, Noah Renner; and her five siblings. Evelyn never missed a garage sale or knew a stranger. She never stopped loving life or work, and continued to work until she was 92 years old, most recently at G.L.T. She is survived by four daughters, Susan Wildern (Jim), Janet Wilson, Kathy Cunagin (Wayne) & Christine Yost (John); daughter-in-love, Peggy Thumser; nine grandchildren; 8 3/4 great grandchildren; and by her extended family, co-workers & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m., Thursday (6/20) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 12 Noon at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights with Rev. Fr. Depak D'Souza celebrating. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Evelyn to either or the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary