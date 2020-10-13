1/1
EVELYN MCGUIRE
MCGUIRE, Evelyn Louise Age 91, of West Chester, passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1929, in Owenton, KY, to the late Oatley and Cornine Dews. On December 13, 1947, Evelyn married Bert McGuire in Covington, KY; he preceded her in the death on October 5, 1994. She is survived by her children, Mike (Ann) McGuire and Eddie (Toni) McGuire; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmie (Joyce) Dews; sister-in-law, Fannie Dews; numerous other family and friends. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Jackie Dews, Anna Day, Joyce Mooreland, Donald, Robert, and George. She was a member of Tri-County Church of the Nazarene, she hardly ever missed a Sunday, and she was the head greeter at the church. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Ward officiating at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Tri-County Church of the Nazarene or Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
