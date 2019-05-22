MEINER, Evelyn Age 94 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Evelyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 21, 1924 to Henry J. and Philomena (Holstein) Wilke. On July 2, 1947 in Hamilton, she married Robert Meiner, and he preceded her in death in 1991. Evelyn was also a member of the St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Evelyn is survived by her children, Rob (Betty) Meiner, Roger (Robin) Meiner, Debbie (Ed) Alexander, and Mary Grace (John) Pikunas; her grandchildren, Erin (Michael), Brian (Ashley), Bradley (Jessica), Jason (Victoria), David (Megan), Marcus and Kristin (Ben); her great-grandchildren, Christine, Jazmine, Camryn, Kinley, Ava, Jocelyn, Carys, Andrew, Savannah, Mackson, Landry, Sarah, Krew, McKenna, Autumn and Kasen; her siblings, Marietta Becker, Rita Shafor and Roger Wilke; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Wilke. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clifford Wilke, Donald Wilke and Rusty Wilke; and her cousin Sr. Marie Grace Nichting. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp and Fr. Jeff Silver celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church or Badin High School. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary