Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Evelyn MIRACLE


1936 - 2019
MIRACLE, Evelyn Age 82 of Hamilton passed away on Friday August 23, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1936 in Hamilton the daughter of the late David and Agnes (nee Judd) Lyttle. On September 3, 1960 she married Charles D. Miracle and he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a 1954 graduate of Hamilton High School. She is survived by one son Don (Angela) Miracle; four grandchildren Chuck (Allison) Miracle, Branden (Chelsey) Miracle, Alexis Miracle, and Symphony Miracle; one great grandchild Liam Miracle; one sister Alice (Lee) Kissick; one daughter in law Tricia Miracle. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her son Greg Miracle; one brother David Lyttle; six sisters Ellen Lewis, Hilda House, Virginia Heet, Hazel Tesmer, Faye Sergent, and Dorothy Schmidt. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Mr. Don Miracle officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
