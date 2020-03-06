|
PAPPAS, Evelyn B. Age 89 of Middletown, passed away Wednesday morning at Brookdale Englewood. She was born November 16, 1930 in Del Rio, Texas. After meeting her husband Neil, they moved to Middletown where they raised their family. Evelyn loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, games, quilting, reading and giving back to her church. She was preceded in death by her husband Neil and her son Neil Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Melodie (husband, John) Dill and Vickie (husband, William) Carroll; three grandchildren, Jason and Christopher Dill and Andrew Rose; and two great grandchildren, Caden Dill and Payton Dill. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday March 7th at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Middletown with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10:00-11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or Greater Dayton Humane Society, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020