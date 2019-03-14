PHILLIPS (Southard), Evelyn 97, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in her home. She was born February 20, 1922, the daughter of Clyde and Helen (Martin) Southard. Evelyn worked for many years in the cafeteria at Miamisburg City Schools. She was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. Evelyn liked square dancing, working word search puzzles, collecting Road Runner memorabilia, going out to eat, riding motorcycles with her husband and she was a Dayton Mall walker for 30 years. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Jack Phillips, Jerry Phillips, Donna (Bill) Napier and Deana (Thomas) Parker; grandchildren, Eric (Amy) Napier, Robyn (Steve) Trentman, Angela Parker, Kristi Parker and Tom Phillips; great grandchildren, Kayli Parker, Morgan, Drew and CJ Napier, Paige and Nick Trentman; as well as many other family and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Dean Phillips, grandchildren, Steve Phillips and Rebecca Phillips; brother, Max Southard; and her sister, Alda Miller. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Parkview United Methodist Church, 3713 Benner Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Tom Miller officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Springboro Cemetery. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary