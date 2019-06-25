Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Evelyn Pierce Obituary
PIERCE (Brooke), Evelyn Mae Formerly of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at Lincoln Park Manor under Hospice care at the age of 98. She was born on March 5, 1921 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Pierce; parents, Walter and Thelma Arabelle; brother, Carl; and sister, Ellen. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Marshment and Diana Browning; 2 grandchildren, Lisa (Marshment) Shivers (Thomas), and Jim Marshment along with 2 great-grandsons, Kyle and Luke Shivers. She is fondly remembered by many loving relatives and friends who thought the world of her. She was a kind, loving and thoughtful lady who devoted herself to her family and friends. She graduated from Kiser High School in 1939 and married her high school sweetheart in 1943. In her later years she was an avid supporter of the Kiser Alumni Association. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, needlepoint, and most of all, being with family. She belonged to the Red Hat Society and the Senior Citizens Center in Huber Heights, Ohio. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Evelyn's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019
