St Mark's United Methodist Chr
4601 Fairfield Ave
Fairfield, OH 45014
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
4601 Fairfield Ave.
Fairfield, OH
Evelyn REWERTS Obituary
REWERTS, Evelyn Of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Wayne Rewerts for 42 years. Loving mother of Karen (Jim) Heatherton and Debbie VanNest. Cherished grandmother of Kurt (April) Heatherton, Lyndsey Heatherton, Emily VanNest, Elissa (Ben) Spedoske and Molly VanNest; great-grandmother of Lucas, Carter and Noah. Evelyn passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Evelyn was a member of Sons of Norway, St Mark's United Methodist Church and Butler County Senior Center. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice and St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
