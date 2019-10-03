|
RICHARDSON Evelyn R. Of Dayton, OH, departed Monday, September 30, 2019. She was a lifelong residence of Dayton, Ohio and the daughter of Robert and Hazel Cook. She was a faithful and long-time member of Wayman Chapel AME Church. A graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, and retired from Dayton Mental Health Center, after several years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents; (4) brothers, Robert, Richard, Harold, and Franklin Cook; (3) sisters, Florence Mitchell, Jean Jackson, and Ida Henderson. She is survived by (2) sons, Theodore W. Gates, Jr. (Beverly ) and Dr. Richard Gates, both of Trotwood, OH; (1) daughter, Cassandra Johnson (Henry) of Clayton, OH; (5) grandchildren; (8) great, grandchildren; (2) cousins, special friend of many years, Mrs. Myrtle Champion, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., FRIDAY, October 4, 2019 at WAYMAN CHAPEL AME CHURCH, 3317 Hoover Ave, with Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019