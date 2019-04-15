|
DENNETT (Kochendarfer), Evelyn Ruth 93, Hamilton, April 12, 2019. Wife for 56 years of Murel Dennett of Hamilton; mother of Sharon (Paul) Chandler of Hudson, Murel John (Helen) Dennett Jr. of Hamilton, Gail (Jim) Budkie of Fairfield, Mary Ann (Tom) Shaver of Hamilton; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 13. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Family Promise, P.O. Box 95, Hamilton, Ohio 45012. Visitation, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00 with Service of Christian Burial at 10:00. Both will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Webb Noonan Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 15, 2019