SCHNEEMANN (Olsen), Evelyn "Sonia" Of Centerville, age 88, passed from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She graced the earth with her love, kindness, humor, generosity, faith and grace. Born and raised in Detroit to her Norwegian parents, Dorothea and Walter, she was first generation American born. She was preceded in death by her husband John. Sonia was very close to her family sisters Ellen, Eleanor and Arlene and her brother, Harold, all of whom preceded her in death. She cherished memories of times with her family, especially summers at Burroughs Farms, and loved all things Norwegian. She always referred to her kind and loving parents as "the best." She was wonderful in every way and much loved by her family. She is survived by 2 daughters: Judy (Lee) Gonsior and Gail (Jim) Legg; 4 grandchilden Lisa (Dan) Laukitis, John (Tracy) Gonsior, Grant (Christine) Mayes, and Genna (Justin) Queen; and four precious great grandchildren: Will and Carly Gonsior, Walt Laukitis, and Cash Queen. Sonia was an accomplished seamstress and pianist, with a giving and thoughtful heart. She was active in church and Christian service all her life, from teaching Sunday School, to serving as the Chairman of Christian Women's Club of Dayton, as an active member of the Gideons Auxiliary, supporter of RZIM ministries and she attended SouthBrook Women's Bible Studies. She was cofounder of a successful Dayton area business. She was gifted in hospitality and was always ready to help those in need. Most of all, Sonia loved God and her family. She loved to plan trips to bring her family together and to create adventures and memories for her grandchildren. She loved her lake house because it provided a place for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grands, to come and enjoy being together. Her pool was the centerpiece of the best of family times ... floating will always be remembered as a favorite pastime spent with mom. Sonia lived a life of faith, loving God and giving generously of her time and concern for others. She will be so greatly missed by her family. Our memories will bring special comfort and thankful hearts for her, and a life well lived -- an example to us all. We thank God for her. A memorial service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at 12:30pm on Saturday, February 23. The family will receive visitors at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or RZIM Ministries, 3755 Mansell Road, Alpharetta GA 30022. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019