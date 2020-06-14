Evelyn SENGER

SENGER, Evelyn M. Age 97, of Fairfield, passed away on June 9, 2020, at Otterbein of Middletown. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 4, 1923, the daughter of Walter and Matilda (Schulz) Lindsay. On September 5, 1943, in St. Veronica Church, she married Albert H. Senger and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2011. She was a member of St. Ann Church, and the Altar Rosary Society. Mrs. Senger enjoyed camping, playing cards in various groups, and was an avid reader. Survivors include; four children, David (Carol) Senger, Diane (Kenneth) Howard, Donna (Steven) Nusky, and Denise Whitehead; nine grandchildren, David J. (Sherri) Senger, Jennifer (John) Davis, Michael (Sara) Senger, Matthew Howard, Jeffrey (Shawna) Howard, Becca (Kyle) Miklas, Shannon (Matthew) Yung, Anthony "T.J." (Beth) DeJohn and Justin DeJohn; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Carol) Lindsay. Besides her husband, Albert, she was preceded in death by a son, Albert W. Senger; a granddaughter, Anna Senger; two brothers, Walter and Dale Lindsay; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Lindsay and Merle Lindsay. The family would like to express their thanks, to each of the wonderful caregivers, at Otterbein Middletown Senior Life Neighborhood, and Otterbein Hospice, for their personalized care, love, and support during our mother's stay. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, Tuesday in St. Ann Church, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Masks are required to attend the funeral Mass. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Education Foundation, P.O. Box 57, Hamilton, Ohio 45012 or the Otterbein Senior Life Hospice, 696 North State Rt 741, Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.