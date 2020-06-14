Evelyn SENGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENGER, Evelyn M. Age 97, of Fairfield, passed away on June 9, 2020, at Otterbein of Middletown. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 4, 1923, the daughter of Walter and Matilda (Schulz) Lindsay. On September 5, 1943, in St. Veronica Church, she married Albert H. Senger and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2011. She was a member of St. Ann Church, and the Altar Rosary Society. Mrs. Senger enjoyed camping, playing cards in various groups, and was an avid reader. Survivors include; four children, David (Carol) Senger, Diane (Kenneth) Howard, Donna (Steven) Nusky, and Denise Whitehead; nine grandchildren, David J. (Sherri) Senger, Jennifer (John) Davis, Michael (Sara) Senger, Matthew Howard, Jeffrey (Shawna) Howard, Becca (Kyle) Miklas, Shannon (Matthew) Yung, Anthony "T.J." (Beth) DeJohn and Justin DeJohn; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Carol) Lindsay. Besides her husband, Albert, she was preceded in death by a son, Albert W. Senger; a granddaughter, Anna Senger; two brothers, Walter and Dale Lindsay; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Lindsay and Merle Lindsay. The family would like to express their thanks, to each of the wonderful caregivers, at Otterbein Middletown Senior Life Neighborhood, and Otterbein Hospice, for their personalized care, love, and support during our mother's stay. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, Tuesday in St. Ann Church, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Masks are required to attend the funeral Mass. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Education Foundation, P.O. Box 57, Hamilton, Ohio 45012 or the Otterbein Senior Life Hospice, 696 North State Rt 741, Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved