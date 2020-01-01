Home

Harris Funeral Home
Evelyn SHURTE Obituary
SHURTE (Coy), Evelyn Louise Evelyn went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was 101 1/2. Evelyn was born in Dayton to John W. and Ruth (Woolery) Coy. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1936 and from Miami Jacobs College. Evelyn worked at McCrory's and as a bookkeeper at Rike's Department Store in Dayton until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 30 years: Denzile Shurte; her brothers: John and Robert Coy and her sister: Mildred Coy. She is survived by her step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all who loved her very much. VISITATION will be Friday from 6 to 7 PM in HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, 49 Linden Avenue, Dayton (937) 253-3129. FUNERAL to be conducted by Chaplain Dale Brown on Friday at 7 PM at the funeral home. BURIAL will be Saturday, 1 PM in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, 27 South Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. The family appreciates all that the caregivers at Trinity Community of Beavercreek did to keep Evelyn comfortable and safe. Thank you. May she rest in peace.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020
