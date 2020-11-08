1/1
Evelyn SOUTHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTHAM (Miley), Evelyn Ruth

Evelyn Ruth (Miley) Southam 92 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 1, in Sidney, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 70 years,

William H. Southam; 2 sons, Richard (Catherine) Southam of Montgomery County and Donald (Heidi) Southam of

Sidney, 4 grandchildren, Daniel Southam of Montgomery County, David (Lauren) Southam of Springboro, Zachary (Kya)

Jenkins of Sidney, Lauren Jenkins of Miamisburg and 2 greatgrandsons, Elliott and Lincoln Jenkins of Sidney.

Evelyn and her husband were avid ballroom dancers and were members of Dayton dance clubs for many years. During this time she had a small business called "Shoes & Sparkles" that specialized in ballroom dance shoes.

No viewings scheduled as Evelyn donated her remains to Wright State School of Medicine for research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved