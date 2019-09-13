|
WALKER, Evelyn Age 96, of Kettering, Ohio passed away at on September 10, 2019, following an eight-day hospital stay. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Brenda Walker Browne and son-in-law Craig Browne of Springboro, granddaughter Beth Ann Browne of Wilmington, DE and grandson Christopher Browne of Springboro, sister Shirley Denny of London, KY and nieces and nephews Don Bingham, Carol Abner, Bill Duff, Tom Duff, Randy Duff, Jimmy Duff, Rick Duff, Alan Denny, Glenn Denny, Lisa Bowling, and Lynn Denny. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Herbert Walker, infant son Randall Walker, parents William and Latha Duff, stepmother Etta Duff, sister Dorothy Bingham and brothers William "Son" Duff, Fred Duff, Gene Duff, and stepbrothers Marian Hobbs and Billy Hobbs. Evelyn was a Rikes department store associate for 29 years, from 1957-1986. She was a member of the Rikes 20 Year Club, the Holiday Bally's Spa Club, Spa Friends Club, and the Kettering Senior Center where she regularly attended Stretch and Move classes and enjoyed visiting with friends while walking miles around the indoor track. Evelyn was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church. When she could no longer attend church, she received communion in her home. The family would like to thank Belmont UMC and especially Debbie Suman for her home visits with communion. In addition, the family has a special appreciation for the staff at St. Leonard's Day Away, all her caregivers, and special friends Bernice Musgrave, Cheryl Trumble, Wanda Webb, and Marianne Kawalachuck. Evelyn will be remembered for her infectious smile and her compassion for her family, friends and neighbors. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Leonard's Day Away Program or Belmont UMC Senior Outreach Program in Evelyn's memory. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Friends and family will meet Monday at 10:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel to process to Woodland Cemetery where Evelyn will be laid to rest. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019