WALTON, Evelyn Ruth Age 87 of Dayton, OH departed this life Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born March 7, 1932 to the late Rufus and Lucy Tarrant in Montgomery, AL. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and Central State University. She worked as Executive Secretary to the Court Administrator in Montgomery County. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Walton and (2) brothers, Carl and Herbert Tarrant. She is survived by (3) children, Brian Walton, Brenda Cunningham and Robin Walton; (3) grandchildren, Tiffany Cunningham, Tommie and Brianna Walton; (2) great grandchildren, Tristan Trammell and Breyah Walton; son-in-law, Curtis Cunningham; sister-in-law, Ernestine Tarrant; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be held 12:00 noon THURSDAY, October 24, 2019 at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE REDEEMER, 2431 Germantown St., with Pastor Ricardo Lewis, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019