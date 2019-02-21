Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
WOODARD, Evelyn L. March 9, 1938 - February 16, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Retired from Dayton Postal Service with 46 1/2 years of service. She leaves behind her beloved sister Edna Mae Woodard, daughter Debra and son David; grandchildren Walter, Brandy, Torrey (Tiffany), Ferris and Shamaria. 14 great-grandchildren, 14 nieces and nephews plus a host of great nieces and nephews. Special friends Ms. Virginia, Ms. Rosemary & her Hopewell/Jefferson Twp Family. Funeral service 11AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10-11AM. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
