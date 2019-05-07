Home

YORK, Evelyn Age 99 of Gratis, OH., passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Middletown, OH. She was born on Jan. 30, 1920 in Middletown, OH to William and Dorena (Doerfler) Ireton. She is survived by her son John York of Middletown, OH and Daughter, Patricia (Robert) Creech of West Alexandria, OH, 5 Grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a former Girl Scout leader for 12 years and enjoyed a variety of crafts. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman, her parents, a sister Florida, a brother Carl, and a granddaughter Melissa and daughter in law, Lora. Her visitation will be held at Gratis United Methodist Church in Gratis, OH on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 11:00A.M. to 12:00P.M., with her Funeral beginning at 12:00P.M. with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County or Gratis United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery Gratis. For condolences, please visit: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 7, 2019
