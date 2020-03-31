Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
ALDSTADT, Everett H. Age 92, of Englewood passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma; and granddaughter, Brittany. He is survived by his children, Doug (Candy) Aldstadt, Ruth (Rob) Pruitt, Ron (Sharri) Aldstadt; grandchildren, Jonathan (Brooke), Andrew, Amy, Jesse (Erin), and Ali (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Maverick, Madison, Colton, Kelsey, and Natalie; and a host of other relatives and friends. Everett graduated from Freemont Ross High School, Asbury College, and United Theological Seminary. He served in the Army as a chemist; having witnessed the testing of the atomic bomb. He served as an EUB and United Methodist minister at various churches for greater than 30 years. He sang and directed numerous choirs and played the piano. He was an avid photographer and ham radio operator. He lived out his retirement in a home that he and Thelma built at Grand Lake St. Mary's enjoying fishing and canoeing. He will be dearly missed by all of the lives he had touched. The family will be having private services. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
