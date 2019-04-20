Home

BRYANT, Jr., Everett W. Age 62, Fairfield, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 25, 1957 the son of Everett and Doris (Kilgore) Bryant. He had been employed at A/K Steel as a crane operator. He married Peggy Moore on June 17, 1983. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Joy Bryant and two grandchildren, Dylan Bryant and Terri Sue Banks. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with interment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 20, 2019
