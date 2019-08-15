|
GEETING, Everett D. Age 84, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on a farm in Preble County on January 21, 1935 to the late Richard & Iva Geeting. Everett proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fan of the Dayton Dragons and Cleveland Browns. Everett enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, and riding his zero turn mower. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Geeting and son-in-law, Jeff Humphrey. Everett is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Geeting; daughters, Jackie Humphrey and Cathy (Jerry) Duncil; grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Betuel, Jessica and Alex Humphrey, Kyle, Ashley and Nathan Duncil; great-granddaughters, Maddie and Cora; sisters, Phyllis Lamb and Carolyn (Jim) Oaks; brother-in-law, Jim Long; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. The service will follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Everett's memory to Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church or Ohio's . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019