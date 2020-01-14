|
|
HAMM, Everett D. Of Miamisburg, passed away at his home Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 87 due to Alzheimer's. He was born in Akron, Ohio on May 26, 1932 to James and Lillian Hamm who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, JoElla Ashburn. Everett is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara; children, Patricia (Robert) Kelly and David Hamm; brother, Lloyd Hamm; as well as his nieces, Laura Letzler and Kristin Kenney. He was raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and became a mechanical engineer. Everett was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton, Ohio. He worked for Huffy Bicycle, was an avid bicyclist, enjoyed photography, and was known for his wonderful sense of humor. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Jennifer Burns officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 or to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45458. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020