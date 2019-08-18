Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett HAWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett HAWORTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett HAWORTH Obituary
HAWORTH, Everett "Red" Age 94, of Englewood, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Red was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He was a member of VFW post 3288 and American Legion 707. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Bernice; children, Tobe (Carol) Haworth, Kathie (Tim) Stammen, and Darrell (Kelly) Haworth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Kenny. Visitation will be held 10:30 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Skin Cancer Foundation. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now