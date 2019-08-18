|
|
HAWORTH, Everett "Red" Age 94, of Englewood, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Red was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He was a member of VFW post 3288 and American Legion 707. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Bernice; children, Tobe (Carol) Haworth, Kathie (Tim) Stammen, and Darrell (Kelly) Haworth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Kenny. Visitation will be held 10:30 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Skin Cancer Foundation. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019