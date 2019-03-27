Home

Everett ISON Obituary
ISON, Everett Lee 71, of West Carrollton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at . He was born February 12, 1948 in Isom, Kentucky, the son of Gideon and Gracie (Combs) Ison. Everett served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Miamisburg. Everett enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, going out to eat and he especially loved his dogs, Gretchen and Sophie. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Kay (Bledsoe) Ison; children, Kevin D. Ison and Amy Ison; grandchildren, Alex, Sidney and Trevor; siblings, Faye Keith, Ralph (Grace Ann) Ison, Gideon (Linda) Ison, Louise Adams and Ivol (Debbie) Ison; brothers-in-law, Gary (Cindy) Bledsoe and Jerry Bledsoe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Everett was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday at St. James United Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Stu Rammes officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4555 Lake Forrest Dr, Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
