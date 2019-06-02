|
POLLITT, Everett H. "Larry" Passed away suddenly on Thursday May 23, 2019 in St. Pete, FL. He was born in Peebles, Ohio, the son of Harry C Pollitt and Effie Vinson. He was a Navy Veteran of WW ll, after being in the Navy he lived in CA, Ohio and resided in FL. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Pollitt, son, Ed Pollitt of CA. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle L. Pollitt of FL, Grandchildren: Jennifer and Jamie Pollitt of CA, three great grandchildren, his sisters, Fran Schirtizinger, Freda Mullis, Juanita Eggers and brother David Campbell of Ohio, numerous nephews, nieces and friends. A Graveside service will be 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Centerville Cemetery, 68 Maple Ave, Centerville Ohio. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations to in memory of Larry. Online condolences maybe left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of Tobias Far Hills Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019