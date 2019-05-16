Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evert Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evert Hampton


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evert Hampton Obituary
HAMPTON, Evert Donald "Clayton" Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Don was born in Clay Co, Kentucky on November 20, 1930 to Henry and Catherine (nee Smith) Hampton. On July 26, 1953 he married Wanda Fay McCarty. Don retired from Mosler Safe Company after 34 years of service. He was a member of Greenhills United Baptist Church. Don is survived by his children, Dona Baker and Pastor Mark (Pam) Hampton; grandchildren, Jacob (Melissa) Hampton and Stacey (Justin) Wilson; great grandchildren, Charlee Anne and Anna Renae; siblings, Ruby (Stanley) Hutchinson and Lonnie (Barb) Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Wanda Hampton; brothers, Jim, Taylor, Joe, Clarence, Henry Jr, Cleveland, Hollis and Johnny Hampton; and sisters, Cleo Owens, Flora Hammons, Vada "China" House and Lucy Taylor. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Fred Baker and Pastor Mark Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Golden Years Nursing Home Memory Care Unit. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now