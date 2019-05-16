HAMPTON, Evert Donald "Clayton" Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Don was born in Clay Co, Kentucky on November 20, 1930 to Henry and Catherine (nee Smith) Hampton. On July 26, 1953 he married Wanda Fay McCarty. Don retired from Mosler Safe Company after 34 years of service. He was a member of Greenhills United Baptist Church. Don is survived by his children, Dona Baker and Pastor Mark (Pam) Hampton; grandchildren, Jacob (Melissa) Hampton and Stacey (Justin) Wilson; great grandchildren, Charlee Anne and Anna Renae; siblings, Ruby (Stanley) Hutchinson and Lonnie (Barb) Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Wanda Hampton; brothers, Jim, Taylor, Joe, Clarence, Henry Jr, Cleveland, Hollis and Johnny Hampton; and sisters, Cleo Owens, Flora Hammons, Vada "China" House and Lucy Taylor. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Fred Baker and Pastor Mark Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Golden Years Nursing Home Memory Care Unit. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary