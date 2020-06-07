Evonda BAILEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAILEY, Evonda M. Transitioned on June 3, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior. Bonnie, as she was affectionately called, was born in Xenia, Ohio. She was proud to have been baptized at Middle Run Baptist Church in Xenia, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Milton Bradley (Bub) Thomas, Sr. and Mary Julie Hand-Thomas; brothers Milton Bradley (Bubby) Thomas, Jr. of Tucson, AZ, Thomas L. Thomas (Tommy), and sisters Evetta Thomas and Fonetta Thomas (Fonnie) Xenia, OH. She spent most of her adult life working for Antioch College in Yellow Springs, ITT Technical Institute in Dayton and Hondros College in Fairborn, as a Financial Aid Administrator. She is survived by her husband, Harold G. Bailey; daughter Marquetta (Michael) Colbert, Dayton; Marcus (Marla) Bailey, Centerville, and sisters, Loretta (Elliott) Sampson, Tucson, AZ, Helen Johnson, Xenia, Carlotta (James) Hubbard, Xenia, Trina House, Springfield; mother-in-law Lucy M. Jett, Trotwood; last surviving uncle, Andrew (Dickie) Thompson, Cincinnati; sisters-in-law, Lee Thomas, Tucson, AZ, Brenda Bailey, Santa Monica, CA, Karen (Herbert) O'Bannon, Louisville, KY; grandchildren Amira (Ray West), Rockville, MD, Micaela Colbert, Donovan Bailey, Sterling Bailey and Aaliyah Bailey; a host for nieces, nephews, cousins; devoted friends, Delpha Moore and Cheryl Turner. Bonnie loved life, her family, flowers, Cincinnati Bengals, and her baby Brutus (dog). She will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends prior to outdoor funeral service on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 1pm, at WOODLAND MAUSOLEUM, 118 Woodland Ave., with Rev. Dr. Clifford Ballard of First Thessalonian MBC officiating. We ask for all to arrive no later than 12:45 pm. Interment will occur immediately after the service and is reserved for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Bonnie's Name. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved