BAILEY, Evonda M. Transitioned on June 3, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior. Bonnie, as she was affectionately called, was born in Xenia, Ohio. She was proud to have been baptized at Middle Run Baptist Church in Xenia, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Milton Bradley (Bub) Thomas, Sr. and Mary Julie Hand-Thomas; brothers Milton Bradley (Bubby) Thomas, Jr. of Tucson, AZ, Thomas L. Thomas (Tommy), and sisters Evetta Thomas and Fonetta Thomas (Fonnie) Xenia, OH. She spent most of her adult life working for Antioch College in Yellow Springs, ITT Technical Institute in Dayton and Hondros College in Fairborn, as a Financial Aid Administrator. She is survived by her husband, Harold G. Bailey; daughter Marquetta (Michael) Colbert, Dayton; Marcus (Marla) Bailey, Centerville, and sisters, Loretta (Elliott) Sampson, Tucson, AZ, Helen Johnson, Xenia, Carlotta (James) Hubbard, Xenia, Trina House, Springfield; mother-in-law Lucy M. Jett, Trotwood; last surviving uncle, Andrew (Dickie) Thompson, Cincinnati; sisters-in-law, Lee Thomas, Tucson, AZ, Brenda Bailey, Santa Monica, CA, Karen (Herbert) O'Bannon, Louisville, KY; grandchildren Amira (Ray West), Rockville, MD, Micaela Colbert, Donovan Bailey, Sterling Bailey and Aaliyah Bailey; a host for nieces, nephews, cousins; devoted friends, Delpha Moore and Cheryl Turner. Bonnie loved life, her family, flowers, Cincinnati Bengals, and her baby Brutus (dog). She will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends prior to outdoor funeral service on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 1pm, at WOODLAND MAUSOLEUM, 118 Woodland Ave., with Rev. Dr. Clifford Ballard of First Thessalonian MBC officiating. We ask for all to arrive no later than 12:45 pm. Interment will occur immediately after the service and is reserved for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Bonnie's Name. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.