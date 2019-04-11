HALE, Evonnia "Gail" Age 71 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 29, 1948, the daughter of William and Norma (Sparks) Beckel and attended Central High School. On September 13, 1963, in Kentucky she married Thomas W. Hale Sr. and he preceded her in death on July 30, 2017. Gail worked as a 1st proofer for Carson Enterprises retiring in 2009. Survivors include four children, Thomas W. (Mike) Hale Jr., Angie (Ed) Kramer, Derrick (Melissa) Hale, and Misty Burden; five grandchildren, Marc Burden, Leslie and Sean Hale, Kyle Kramer, and Christian Hale; a brother, Bob (Chris) Beckel; a sister, Billie Simon; three sisters-in-law, Pat and Joyce Hale, and Sharon Haendel; two brothers-in-law, Ray (Barb) and Steve (Jan) Hale; her fur baby, Laysi; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Besides her husband, Thomas, she was also preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Will and Ed Hale, and Glenn Haendel. Visitation will be from 10:00am-12:00noon Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary