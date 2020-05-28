|
|
JORDAN-VANCE, Excel Javon Formerly of Detroit MI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton, OH, 45417, Pastor Jimmy Mann, Sr., officiating. A walk-through viewing will begin at 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020