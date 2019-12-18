|
PERKINS, Ezra Harrison Age 84 of Hanover Township, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at . He was born in Mintonville, KY on June 3, 1935, the "baby" of the family to the late Alonzo and Mary (Jasper) Perkins. Ezra married his wife of over 35 years, Georgianna Wilsman, on February 25, 1984 in Hamilton. He was a hard-working family man who loved antique cars and the outdoors. Ezra was dearly loved by his family and those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Georgianna; children, Pamela (Dan) McConnaughey, Glenda (Kevin) Perkins, and Darrell (Wendy) Perkins; step-daughter, Regina (Todd) Wallace; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous siblings. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Thursday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Bradley Rosenberg officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 18, 2019