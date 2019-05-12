Home

JOHNS, F. Edwin 78, died May 8, 2019. He was the only child of the late Eula Perdue Johns. Mr. Johns was a retired librarian who served at Virginia Commonwealth University for almost 11 years and for nearly 22 years at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and received his master's degree at Peabody College of Vanderbilt University where he was elected to membership in Beta Phi Mu, the international library science honor society. There will be no funeral service. Burial in the family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery will be private. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bon Secours- Hospice; and caretakers Sherry Hicks and Raymond Hubbard.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
