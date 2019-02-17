HAWK, F. Gayle 78, of Springfield passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 1, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Claude and Etta (Palmer) Worrell. Gayle graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. Bob and Gayle operated Commercial Equipment Service for 38 years before retiring in 2008. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Robert V. Hawk of Springfield; one son, Bryan V. Hawk of Springfield; two sisters; Shirley (Ronald) Thompson of Springfield and Phyllis Palmer of Columbus, Ohio; brother-in-law, Richard Chaney of Springfield; two sisters-in-law, Jacky Fuller of Medina, Ohio and Jeannie (Carl) Rudnick-Hawk of Albuquerque, New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Carolyn Worrell, Claudette Chaney, Janie Hilbert and Jenny Vermillion. Memorial gifts may be made to . Per Gayle's request there will be no services but when you get a moment, think of her when you're enjoying time in the sun. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary