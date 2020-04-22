|
|
HAUSE, F. William "Bill" 94 of Springfield passed away April 18, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 30, 1926, the son of William and Dorothy Hause. Bill was a graduate of Springfield High School. He was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, and was a member of session. Bill enjoyed fishing in his early years, but he was an avid hunter for most of his adult life. He was a former president of the Sportsman & Farmer's Hunting Club in Springfield. Bill was a proud employee of Sun Valley Lodge in Idaho and Timberline Lodge in Oregon, working in various positions including lifeguard and ski patrol. He was a master gunsmith by trade, being personally chosen by master gunmaker P.O. Ackley to work in his shops in 3 different states in the west. Bill studied gunsmithing at Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado. Bill worked as a construction materials estimator for many years. He served his country proudly in the Army Air Corp during WWII. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law David Richard (Mary) Hause. Survivors include his wife Mardene Hause, whom he married May 24, 1958; son Byron (Jean) Hause; daughter Shauna (Tim) Hause Johnson; brother James Howard (Joan) Hause; nieces Belinda, Alisa and Sara, and grandsons Mickey Hause and Ian Johnson. Due to COVID19 private services will be held with live streaming to take place Friday at 2:00PM on the Memorial Home Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or a . RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020