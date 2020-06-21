LINGG, Jr., Fabian J. Skip Age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Dayton, OH. Fabian retired from Delphi after 37 years of service, working as a Machine Repairman and then a Maintenance Supervisor. He was also a part owner of Paradigm Industrial Technologies for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary & Fabian; sister, Julie Ann Jones; and brother, Paul Joseph Lingg. Fabian is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy; sons, Fabian III (Pam), Steve (Mary), Scott (Tricia), Joey (Shannon); daughters, Susan Kern (Joe), Debbie Gard (Mike); 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with 3 more coming this year; sister, Betty Ciani, Marilyn Von Mohr; brother, Robert Lingg (Diana); sister-in-law, Nancee Lingg; brother-in-law, Bob Jones; numerous nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19 the family requests only to attend if comfortable, not out of obligation and practice social distancing. A Walk Through Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Graveside service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Fabian's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.