COLVIN (Stockdale) Fannie B. Was born May 25, 1936 to Wallace and Mae Bell Stockdale in Talladega, AL. She was the youngest of eight loving siblings. The importance of family was one of the core values that she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Fannie was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a woman of strong faith and was a proud member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega, AL. After graduating from Talladega County Training School in 1955, she moved to Springfield, OH. She was united in holy matrimony to Pastor Henry Colvin in 1957. To this union three daughters were born; Bonita, Tonya, and Joani. She earned her degree as a licensed practical nurse from Springfield-Clark County Joint Vocational School of Nursing in 1971. She worked as an LPN in various capacities and for 20 years, for the medical center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base before she retired. Upon retirement, Fannie returned to her birth place. Fannie had a great passion and talent for sewing, quilting and crocheting. In recognition of momentous occasions, she gifted her family and friends with precious hand-crafted items. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Mary Eliza Bradford, Annie Lee Kirksey, John Stockdale, James Stockdale and Mildred Hagans, and 1 grandson. Fannie Colvin was called home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Left to celebrate and cherish her memory are her loving daughters; Bonita K. Green of Akron OH, Tonya R. Colvin and Joani D. Isles of Conyers, GA, devoted nieces; Cynthia Hagans-Tunstall (Jeffery) and Susan Hagans Chavous (Elgin), faithful siblings Brice Stockdale (Alberta) and Addie Elston, 7 adoring grandchildren; 4 precious great-grandchildren and a host of loved ones and friends that affectionately refered to her as "Aunt Fannie". Celebration of Life Services will be held on September 7, 2019 11:00 AM CST at Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary Chapel, 1702 W. Battle St. Talladega, AL 35160.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 6, 2019