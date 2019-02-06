DRUMMOND, Fannie Ellen 86 of Raber, MI, formerly of Springfield, died Jan. 28, 2019, at her home on Point Aux Frenes. She was born Jan. 27, 1933, to Orville Yoakem and Vergie Ethel McMurtry in Pike County, Ohio. Fannie grew up in Springfield, Ohio. She met and married William Drummond in 1949. They raised their six children prior to moving to Raber in 1993. Bill died in 2000 and Fannie continued to live in their home in Raber. Fannie is survived by her children, Sherry (Ronald) Roberts of New Carlisle, OH, William Drummond of Conover, OH, Peggy Sue Hall of Everglade City, FL, Gary (Reba) Drummond of Central, SC, and Debbie Drummond of Urbana, OH; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward Yoakem of Seffner, FL, Norma Pidcock of Conover, OH, Linda Sue Helsel of Springfield, OH, and Larry Dean Yoakem of Clifton, OH. Fannie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Drummond; daughter, Jackie Lynn Drummond; son-in-law, Jerry Hall; great-grandsons, Cody Zerkle and Gary Adam Drummond; sisters, Thelma Tillman and Ethel Sellman; and brothers, Carl Yoakem and Jack Yoakem. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 East High Street, in Springfield. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in Vernon Asbury Cemetery in Springfield. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary