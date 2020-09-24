1/1
Fannie MOORE
MOORE, Fannie P. Daytonian Fannie P. Moore, 93 unexpectedly completed her journey at Miami Valley Hospital on Friday September 18, 2020. Fannie was the owner and master stylist of Flair Fashion Salons and Boutique. She leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Lakica (Mike Jr.) Moore-Phillips (Centerville, OH) and Don Moore-Relford (Columbus, OH) a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, customers and organization members who became lifelong friends. A viewing will be held on Friday September 25, 2020, 5-7 pm at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, OH 45417, a service with limited seating on Saturday September 26, 2020, noon-1 pm at Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness 630 Blaine St. Dayton, OH 45402; the family will receive guests at 11 am-noon. The family would like to receive drive by visits immediately after the viewing at the residence of the deceased; until 8 pm. Social distancing and masks wearing is required.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness
SEP
26
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness
