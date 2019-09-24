|
SORRELL, Fannie F. Age 97, of Gratis, OH, passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 at Greenbriar Nursing Home. She was born May 11, 1922 in Scranton, KY, to the late Mary (Thomas) and William Thompson. She retired from Inland after 31 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Mervill Sorrell in (1983); a daughter and son-in-law, Retta (Alfred) Leeser; a son-in-law, Frederick Farquer; and a grandson, Douglas Farquer. Fannie is survived by her daughters, Helen Kay (Darryl) Peters of New Lebanon, and Nancy Farquer of Gratis, with whom she resided; 7 grandchildren; numerous great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Wednesday September 25, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, with a Graveside Service to immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019