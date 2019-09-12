|
|
STEELES, Fannie "Fran" Age 80, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Survived by her children, Johnie, Sam, Anna, Jeff and Robin; grandchildren, Tracy, Todd, Beth, Vicky, Kelli, Jerry and Ashley; great grandchildren, Brittany, Lily, Dakota, Israel, Michael, Vincen, Izaiah, Zamier, Eli, Patiance, Brooklyn, Aiden, Adriel, Jerrdyn and Jakob. Preceded in death by husband, A B Steeles. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home on Sunday September 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Graveside services will be 9:30 AM Monday September 16, 2019 at the Vet West Section in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019