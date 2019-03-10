|
TURNER (Perkins), Fannie B. A chapter complete, a page turned, a life well lived, a rest well earned. Fannie B. (Perkins) Turner, 98, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Fannie was born December 17, 1920 in Franklin, TN the daughter of Wash and Mattie B. (Thompson) Perkins Banks. Fannie leaves to cherish her memory her brother, James K. (Mary) Perkins of Nashville, TN; two great nephews she helped raise, Robert Cobb III and Jaymali King of Springfield, Ohio; special family friend, Frank James Smith, other relatives, friends and her spiritual family. Fannie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Turner; daughter, Mattie Lee; step-father, Samuel Opal (Daddy Banks) Banks Sr.; brothers, Robert, Henry, Albert, John, Charles and step brother, Samuel; sisters, Frances and Mary Elizabeth and special long time friend, Charles Russell. A Memorial Service will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019