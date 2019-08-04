|
VANCE, Fannie "Fran" 89 of Dayton, fought a long battle before passing away on July 30, 2019. Fran was born in Tazewell, Virginia on September 10, 1929 to Wylie Winton I and Lena Mae Myers. Fran retired as a Beautician after 45 years. Fran was a member of Faith Baptist and Cornerstone Baptist Temple for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, hiking, playing rummy and spending time with her friends. Fran was preceded in death by her parents Wint and Lena; husband of 46 years Jim Vance; siblings Dollie Mae Lowe, Callie Shawver; special sisters Ms. Gladys Evans, Madeline Akers, Jo Neal; brothers; Wylie Winton Myers II (Bud), Bill Myers, and John Etter (Bus). Fran is survived by son, William (Bill), daughters: Vicki Cover, and Dena Vance Special kids: the Mc Ginnis girls, the Garver kids, the Evans family, the White boys, Steve Neal; special friends Sue Layne, Audrey Morgan, Mary Kay Gillispie; life-long friend Dorothy Tate. Grandchildren; Alana, Stephanie, Jared, Joey, Anthony, Lydia, and 6 great grandchildren. The greatest lesson Fran taught her kids was how to make family out of friends. A celebration oflife will be held at 7:00 pm, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Please wear Fran's favorite colors of pastels or her favorite color red. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Hospice of Miami Valley and Fox Run To share a memory of Fran with the family, please click on Share Memories.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019