HUMPHREYS, Farrell W. Age 65, passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at . He was born May 6, 1953, son of the late William and Georgie Humphreys. Preceded in death by his twin brother, Darrell and brother, Gary. Farrell is survived by his wife, Renda (Spears) Humphreys; a sister, Donna (Ralph) Newman; sister-in-law, Peggy (Ron) House; a daughter, Heather (Steve) Caudill; a step daughter, Holly Lahue; grandchildren, Josh, Steven, Megan; step grandchildren, Sam, Hannah; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Farrell was a member of Masons of Farmersville, Lodge 482; Amvets, Post 24; 1st District SADSACKS and State Hoosgow Amvets; 1st district Commander for the State of Ohio. Services will be held 7:00 pm Thursday, April 25 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Reverend Bradley Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . A special thanks to Amvets Post 24, the 1st district Amvets for all your support, Love and prayers as it meant so much to Farrell and I. Also, a special thanks to Pat Rowley for all his help in our time of need. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary