SPEAKES, Fay Kenney 80, was the husband of Ida L. Speakes for 59 years, he passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Springfield Regional Hospital. Born May 6, 1938, in Paris, KY, he was the son of the late Alvin C. Speakes and Rebecca Stout Speakes. Fay was a retired Warehouse Manager at Lower Valley Furniture where he was employed for 53 years. In addition to his wife, Fay was survived by his siblings Walter Speakes and Mollie Thorne; half-siblings Alvin (Laura) Speakes Jr., Rita Speakes, and Michael Speakes; four children, Melissa Speakes, Charlotte DeArmond, Diann Smith, and Ebony Speakes-Hall (Arlynn); special niece, Martha Speakes; 8 grandchildren, Heather (Robert) Foster, Brittany Speakes, Whitney Speakes, Michael DeArmond, Clayton (Melinda) DeArmond, and Marcus DeArmond, Adrianna Smith, Jaxson Hall; and host of great children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Fay was preceded in death by siblings Chuck Speakes, Alvin Speakes, Joe Speakes, Artie Belle Speakes Penney, and Anna Liza Speakes; and grandson Chris DeArmond. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Original Church of God, 1909 Clay Street, Springfield, OH 45505. The burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain OH, (440) 244-1831. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019