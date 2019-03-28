Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Original Church of God
1909 Clay Street
Springfield, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Original Church of God
1909 Clay Street
Springfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay SPEAKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay SPEAKES


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay SPEAKES Obituary
SPEAKES, Fay Kenney 80, was the husband of Ida L. Speakes for 59 years, he passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Springfield Regional Hospital. Born May 6, 1938, in Paris, KY, he was the son of the late Alvin C. Speakes and Rebecca Stout Speakes. Fay was a retired Warehouse Manager at Lower Valley Furniture where he was employed for 53 years. In addition to his wife, Fay was survived by his siblings Walter Speakes and Mollie Thorne; half-siblings Alvin (Laura) Speakes Jr., Rita Speakes, and Michael Speakes; four children, Melissa Speakes, Charlotte DeArmond, Diann Smith, and Ebony Speakes-Hall (Arlynn); special niece, Martha Speakes; 8 grandchildren, Heather (Robert) Foster, Brittany Speakes, Whitney Speakes, Michael DeArmond, Clayton (Melinda) DeArmond, and Marcus DeArmond, Adrianna Smith, Jaxson Hall; and host of great children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Fay was preceded in death by siblings Chuck Speakes, Alvin Speakes, Joe Speakes, Artie Belle Speakes Penney, and Anna Liza Speakes; and grandson Chris DeArmond. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Original Church of God, 1909 Clay Street, Springfield, OH 45505. The burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain OH, (440) 244-1831. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now