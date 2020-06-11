BACKUS, Faye Irene Devoted mother, grandmother and friend, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 99 years of age. Faye was predeceased, by her husband of 50 years, Charles L. Backus Jr.; her parents, Fred & Gertrude Hayes, and sister, Lauracleo of Springfield, OH. Faye is survived, by her son, Charles L. Backus III (Kathy) and her daughter, Kristina Koons (Michael); 3 grandsons, Chuck Backus (Lauren), Christopher Backus, and Patrick Koons (Laura); as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Faye attended Ohio University, where she became a lifelong member of Pi Phi Sorority. In addition to her love of family, she enjoyed golf, gardening and bridge. Faye's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Walnut Creek Assisted Living. They provided a caring, supportive home for Faye for over 7 years. Services will be private at the convenience of her family. To leave a special message for Faye's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.