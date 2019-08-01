|
DURROUGH, Faye Age 90 of Hamilton passed away Saturday July 27, 2019. She was born July 15, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Dennis and Viola (nee Dawson) Dwyer. On December 18, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio she married Donald Durrough. Faye was an active volunteer all her life. She never met a stranger and loved to talk and enjoy company. At age 14 she reached the highest award in the Girl Scouts with the Curved Bar Award being equal to an Eagle Scout. She went on to become a camp counselor, day camp leader, playground leader for the City of Hamilton and became a teenage DJ for radio station WMOH. She always said she loved her time in life. How true. Faye and Don traveled extensively and she said she saw almost everything she wanted to see. Faye enjoyed many years of boating with Don and friends and loved to go flying in Don's airplane. She was a dance instructor, a PTA president, and was on the City PTA council as scholarship chairperson. She received many awards for her accomplishments. Faye was also a speaker for the American Cancer Society. Faye and Don were 25 year members of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary doing duty as lighthouse keepers at the Coast Guard Light Station in the Dry Tortugas. Faye and Don did many safety patrols to assist boaters and check their vessel for required safety equipment. Faye loved being on the water and taught many youngsters how to water ski and swim. She did hundreds of Vessel Safety Checks to make sure each vessel had the required safety equipment. She enjoyed many weekends and trips on their houseboat. In her younger years, she was a member of the Front St. Presbyterian Church City Championship basketball and volleyball team. Faye worked in the church nursery for many years and taught Bible School. She will certainly be missed by family and friends. She was a fantastic person and the Lord has called another Angel to his house. She was an inspiration to all. Faye is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Donald Durrough; one son Steve (Paula) Durrough; two grandchildren Kevin (Courtney) Durrough and Jennifer (Nick) Wetta; two great grandchildren Kaylee and Harley, and her niece Terri (Jim) Brown. Faye was also preceded in death by her sister Patricia Riley. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM, with Mr. Jim Brown, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2019