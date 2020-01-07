Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Owensville Baptist Church
22000 Highway 5
Lonsdale, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Owensville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye HOLLIHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye HOLLIHAN


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye HOLLIHAN Obituary
HOLLIHAN (James), Faye Age 85, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Middletown, Ohio. She was born July 22, 1934 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Dudge & Ludie (Riter) James. She married James "Pat" Hollihan on September 19, 1952. Her family was her passion. Faye is survived by her son James "J" (Pam) Hollihan, Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Ricci Ellis, and Lucas (Samantha) Ellis; 2 great grandchildren, Vickie "MJ" Ellis and Camille Ellis. Her extended family includes Cleta (Louis) Hollingsworth; Rex (Peggy) James, Sharon (Bill) Otis, Karen (Billy) Maloy, Delana (Joe) Maloy, Adam (Denise) Taylor, Jamie (Kristy) Taylor; Riley Taylor, Reese Taylor, and Ian Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Pat; a son, Stephen Hollihan; a daughter Vickie (Roger) Sweet; a daughter-in-law Sandra (Simpson) Hollihan; a sister, Cleo Huchingson; and a brother, John James. Visitation to be held at 1pm, January 10, at Owensville Baptist Church, 22000 Highway 5, Lonsdale, AR 72087, funeral services will be held at 2 pm. Burial in Owensville Cemetery, Rev. J. D. Courtney to officiate. Out of town services entrusted to the HERR-RIGGS FUNERAL HOME, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044. Local services conducted by Hot Springs Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -