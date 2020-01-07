|
HOLLIHAN (James), Faye Age 85, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Middletown, Ohio. She was born July 22, 1934 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Dudge & Ludie (Riter) James. She married James "Pat" Hollihan on September 19, 1952. Her family was her passion. Faye is survived by her son James "J" (Pam) Hollihan, Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Ricci Ellis, and Lucas (Samantha) Ellis; 2 great grandchildren, Vickie "MJ" Ellis and Camille Ellis. Her extended family includes Cleta (Louis) Hollingsworth; Rex (Peggy) James, Sharon (Bill) Otis, Karen (Billy) Maloy, Delana (Joe) Maloy, Adam (Denise) Taylor, Jamie (Kristy) Taylor; Riley Taylor, Reese Taylor, and Ian Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Pat; a son, Stephen Hollihan; a daughter Vickie (Roger) Sweet; a daughter-in-law Sandra (Simpson) Hollihan; a sister, Cleo Huchingson; and a brother, John James. Visitation to be held at 1pm, January 10, at Owensville Baptist Church, 22000 Highway 5, Lonsdale, AR 72087, funeral services will be held at 2 pm. Burial in Owensville Cemetery, Rev. J. D. Courtney to officiate. Out of town services entrusted to the HERR-RIGGS FUNERAL HOME, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044. Local services conducted by Hot Springs Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020