Faye MEARS
1936 - 2020
MEARS, Faye Age 83, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, with loving family by her side. She was born August 21, 1936, in Ithaca, OH, to the late Estella (Miller) and Oscar Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Lester R. "Skeeter" Mears in 2003; and 8 brothers and sisters. She was a member of State Road United Methodist Church. Faye is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ron) Carpenter and Lora (David) Moore; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 services are Private for the family, with burial at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the Family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
