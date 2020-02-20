|
|
NORRIS, Faye C. Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Otterbein Retirement Community where she had been a patient for five days. She was born December 9, 1936 in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was the Manager at Duff's Café for 30 years, retiring in 1987. Faye loved spending time with her family and watched all her grandsons in PeeWee and High School Football games. Preceding her in death were her father, Lawrence Stubbs; her mother, Alleen Cox Evans; her step father, Jack Evans; and one son, Doug Norris in 2011. She is survived by three children, Terri (Larry) Caudill, Jackie (Terry) Yenke, and Kenneth (Lena) Norris; six grandchildren, special one, Kristopher Norris, T.J. Yenke, Amanda Caudill, Michael Yenke, Kyle Magone and Matt Walker; six great grandsons; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020