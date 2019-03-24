|
SHAW, Faye Eileen Age 92, of Englewood, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born September 26, 1926 in Germantown to the late Edward and Thelma Pallman. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Bud" Shaw in 1965; brother, Clinton Pallman; nephew, Terry Pallman; loving companion, Bobby Whitney; and beloved schnauzer, Heidi. She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Marlow; nieces, Diane (James) Rutan, Melanie (Jerry) Marlow-Scheffler, and Darlene (Dr. James) Violet; nephew, Robert (Vicki) Marlow, Jr.; several grandnieces and nephews; and best friend, Nancye Webb. Faye was an avid card player and lover and supporter of animals. She enjoyed painting ceramics, gardening, and dancing. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 30 from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 11:00AM with Pastor Bobbie Predmore officiating. Burial will follow at Germantown Union Cemetery, Germantown. Contributions in Faye's memory may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804 or National World War II Monument, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 370, Washington, DC 20004. Online condolences may be expressed at: ww.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019